Drug investigation leads to arrest in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a person after a drug investigation in the Myrtle Beach area.
Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice unit, along with the U.S. Marshals and Myrtle Beach Police Department, took the person into custody Thursday afternoon.
The investigation took place at 3301 Robert Grissom Parkway. They warned people in the community that if they see an increased police presence, the drug investigation is the reason why.
Police have not released the name of the person they arrested or the charges that person faces.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.