Conway police look for suspect wanted in armed robbery at Coastal Club Apartments

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery at Coastal Club Apartments on Wednesday.
According to a post on the Conway Police Department’s Facebook page, officers went to Coastal Club after getting a call about a shooting.
Officers spoke to the victim, who said he was in his apartment and was robbed by two people and that a gun went off during a struggle.
On Wednesday, officers took a 15-year-old into custody. The juvenile was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to authorities.
Warrants have been obtained on the second suspect, 24-year-old Tra’shaun Xavier Rush.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rush is asked to call the Conway Police Department Investigations Unit at (843)248-1790.
