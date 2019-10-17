Belk hosting job fair in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Belk is getting a head start on the holiday season by hosting a job fair this weekend.
According to information from company representatives, the seasonal job fair is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Belk store at Coastal Grand Mall, located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach.
The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and on-the-spot offers for both sales and support positions will be made.
Belk representatives said they are looking to fill 50 positions. To apply online, click here.
