WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence DJ at the center of a human trafficking case communicated with teens through social media platforms, asked them to pass around his flyers, and paid them for sex, according to law enforcement reports obtained by WMBF News.
Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and kidnapping.
He remains in jail under no bond.
Arrest warrants indicate between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope, 42, forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County.
In looking back at Pope’s run-ins with law enforcement, over a dozen reports from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office dating back to December 2011 name him as either a suspect or a victim.
As to the allegations surrounding him, the first such incident was reported on Dec. 4, 2011. In that FCSO report, a 13-year-old stated she had sex with Pope and then later found out he had AIDS.
According to the minor, she was introduced to Pope by her friend. He allegedly gave her marijuana and money so that she would have sex with him, the report stated.
Six years later, on Dec. 13, 2017, deputies were called after a juvenile threatened to commit suicide. The minor alleged that Pope had been paying her for sex and blackmailing her to perform sexual acts when she didn’t want to since Sept. 27 of that year, according to a FCSO report.
She told deputies most of the sex was consensual but she believed Pope, who was 40 at the time, “brainwashed her and took advantage of her,” the report stated. The juvenile also alleged the suspect had sex with lots of girls between the ages of 15 and 16. He would first ask them if they wanted to work by handing out flyers promoting him as a DJ for parties and then bribing them with money, according to law enforcement.
Deputies were called several months later, on May 23, 2018, after a woman alleged that her 15-year-old daughter had been communicating with Pope via Snapchat and Facebook, according to a report. She said he seemed to be luring young girls to contact him to win prizes via Facebook.
Four days later, deputies were contacted by a relative of Pope’s, who told them he pays young females for sex and then posts about it on social media sites including Facebook and Snapchat, an incident report stated.
The relative alleged that Pope had been doing this for a long time and that screenshots of pornographic images he’d posted had been saved. An investigator said he viewed a few examples and the images did appear to be sexually explicit in nature.
On Sept. 13, 2018, deputies reported they were searching for two missing juveniles who were supposed to be with a Pope. When they spotted his car at his home on Lakeview Drive in Florence, they knocked and the suspect, along with a 16-year-old came, to the door, a report stated.
Investigators did a search after smelling marijuana. Pope allegedly said the missing 14-year-old was also inside. While in the home, authorities said they found marijuana and over $1,500 in cash. The suspect could not provide law enforcement with a valid source of income, saying simply that he was a promoter, the report stated.
According to a report filed April 17, 2019, deputies were called to the Florence Zaxby’s restaurant for a harassment complaint. The manager said Pope had come by the previous day to pick up an employee, who was arguing with a co-worker.
During the course of the argument, Pope allegedly got out of his car and yelled that he was going to come back and shoot up the restaurant and “take care of everyone,” the report stated.
The Zaxby’s manager also told authorities Pope had called the restaurant several times to harass employees. The eatery has caller ID and his name was attached to the calls, according to law enforcement.
Other FCSO reports list Pope as the victim of three thefts on his property.
One report dated July 25, 2013 states a neighbor called to say someone had stolen a lawnmower from Pope’s home.
On July 26, 2016, Pope called to report that a woman and her 14-year-old daughter came and knocked on his door. When he didn’t answer, the teen went into his car and took $500 in cash, according to authorities.
Pope told deputies he spoke with the woman on the phone, who said, “Yes, we did steal your money to get your attention because you wouldn’t answer the door.”
Finally, on Jan. 26, 2017, Pope called to report a break-in at his Lakeview Drive home. According to an incident report, he saw his side door had been kicked in upon returning home.
Pope told deputies the only things he found missing were a 42-inch flat screen TV and his gold 300 bowling ring.
