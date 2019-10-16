This is Carolina: Cotton keeps generations of farmers in business

Although the families and farming equipment used to harvest the fiber have changed over the generations, the cotton has always grown the same. From a seed to a flower that dies off, from a boll to sprout and then open. Then, for an extraordinary flower to come out, be harvested six rows at a time at the Woodard farm, go into the cotton picker, be sent to the gin and then the spinner. Then, that cotton becomes what you’re wearing now, even paper and money. It all starts with families like the Woodards, and their farms.