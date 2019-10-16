S.C. man taken into custody in Florida after 2-state ‘killing spree,’ sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg man wanted for killing two people in Florida and one person in Tennessee was taken into custody in Winter Haven early Tuesday after an hourslong standoff, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Stanley Eric “Woo Woo” Mossburg, 35, was taken into custody about 5:10 a.m., deputies said.
He had been barricaded alone in a house that belongs to his acquaintances, deputies said. The people in the house are cooperating with deputies in the investigation.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Tuesday morning that detailed a crime spree that began Oct. 1 with the killing of a man at a laundromat in Greenville, Tennessee.
Judd called Mossburg a “spree killer” and described how Mossburg told victims that he wanted to be a serial killer.
