Report: Dozens of cars damaged at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police responded to The Market Common early Wednesday morning after reports came in that dozens of cars sustained damage.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers went to 1170 Farrow Pkwy., just after 1:30 a.m. for property damage to vehicles.
Officers who went to that address – a parking garage – found that approximately 32 vehicles had been damaged or vandalized, the report stated. Most of them had damage to their side mirrors, according to police.
The report stated that the suspect appeared to have used “some sort of object to inflict damage on the vehicles.”
