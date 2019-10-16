Proposed changes to Horry County false alarm ordinance moves forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council passed the first reading on proposed changes to the false alarm ordinance during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The changes to the existing ordinance aim to keep emergency crews from responding to false alarms.
Officials said false alarms happen on average more than 13,000 times a year, every year, for the past three years in Horry County.
Under the proposed changes, if a homeowner or business has three or more false alarm calls within a year, they will receive a civil offense and public nuisance with a fine up to $200, and each alarm after that will be considered a separate infraction.
But if a homeowner or business has 10 or more false alarms within a year, those fines will be much higher, and they could be responsible for reimbursing the county the time and resources it took to respond to the false alarm.
The changes to the existing ordinance will be voted on again during county council’s meeting on November 5. The public will also be allowed to speak about the changes during that meeting.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.