Police: Man tries to abduct two girls at school bus stop in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill mother says her daughter and niece were approached by a man who grabbed one of them by the book bag and tried to get them to go to a local park after getting off the school bus.
The Rock Hill Police Department says the mother told officers an unknown black male in a burgundy SUV style vehicle was circling the bus stop after the girls got off the bus around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
As the two girls were walking along Patriot Parkway near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, they say the man got out of the car and grabbed one of them by their book bag.
The man then asked the two girls to go to a park, according to police.
Officers were told the girls were able to get away once the man let go of the book bag. Police are investigating this as an attempted abduction.
If you have any information about this incident, or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.
