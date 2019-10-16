McLeod Health to open new emergency department in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health has announced a new emergency department to serve Carolina Forest and surrounding communities.
The 13,000 square foot department will include:
- 15 exam rooms
- 24/7 service
- CT
- Experienced emergency medicine physicians & critical care nurses
- Imaging
- Laboratory
- Specialized treatment rooms
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday, with an open house and tour starting at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
