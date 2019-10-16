McLeod Health to open new emergency department in Carolina Forest

McLeod Health to open new emergency department in Carolina Forest
McLeod Health has announced a new emergency department to serve Carolina Forest and surrounding communities. (Source: McLeod Health)
By WMBF News Staff | October 16, 2019 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:59 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health has announced a new emergency department to serve Carolina Forest and surrounding communities.

The 13,000 square foot department will include:

  • 15 exam rooms
  • 24/7 service
  • CT
  • Experienced emergency medicine physicians & critical care nurses
  • Imaging
  • Laboratory
  • Specialized treatment rooms

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday, with an open house and tour starting at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.