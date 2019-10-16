Man charged after tractor-trailer driver dies in Lumberton crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lumberton.
According to a news release from Lumberton police, 26-year-old Clifton Trey Oxendine was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a child restraint violation.
At around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oxendine was driving a Ford F-150 and attempted to merge onto I-95 from Exit 19 southbound when he crossed into the path of a Kenworth tractor-trailer, police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 74-year-old Earl Johnson, was killed after the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned down an embankment, the release states.
Oxendine’s court date is set for Feb. 5, 2020.
If you have any additional information on the accident or may have witnessed it, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.