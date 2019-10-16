Lawsuit claims guest’s fall at Myrtle Beach resort led to his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Myrtle Beach resort.
The estate of James John Casper is suing the Landmark Resort, claiming he died after he tripped and fell at the hotel.
The lawsuit, which was filed last week, claims that on Oct. 15, 2016, Casper was at the Landmark Resort for businesses “when he tripped over a raised threshold causing him to fall and incur injuries.” It’s not clear in the lawsuit what the plaintiff means by a “raised threshold.”
As a result of the fall, Casper suffered permanent injuries, extensive pain and partial disability, according to the lawsuit.
Casper’s estate claims that the injuries he suffered caused his death. The lawsuit does not state when Casper died.
The lawsuit states that the Landmark Resort failed to warn Casper of the any hidden and unsafe dangers on the property. It also went on to say that the hotel failed to warn him about the “raised threshold.”
“The Defendant’s careless, negligent, willful, wanton, reckless and unlawful acts were the direct and proximate cause of Mr. Casper’s fall, resulting injuries and death and damages to the Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff is asking for punitive damages that will be determined at trial. A jury trial has also been requested.
WMBF News has reached out to Vacation Myrtle Beach, the parent company of Landmark Resort, and asked for a statement on the lawsuit. We’re waiting to hear back.
