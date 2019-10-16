Kroger looking to fill 1,000 positions during job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kroger will be hosting a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which includes those in South Carolina, to fill more than 1,000 full and part-time positions, a news release states.
“The ‘Fall into a New Career at Kroger’ hiring event will help us meet our staffing needs for the holiday season and beyond,” says Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “It will also help our Division address increased staffing needs due to Kroger’s focus on grocery pick-up, especially during the busy holiday season.”
Those interested can apply here prior to the job fair and return to their preferred store on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.