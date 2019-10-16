Florence County inmate who died in jail was suspect in father’s death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has released new details surrounding the death of a Florence County inmate.
Lloyd Bradley Turner, 45, was found dead in his cell at the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday, October 6.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Turner’s death was a ruled a suicide by asphyxiation due to hanging.
Turner had been booked into jail and charged with attempted murder after he was accused of beating a victim and stealing his car.
Von Lutcken confirmed that the victim, in that case, was Jerry Dan Turner, Lloyd Turner’s father. The coroner said Jerry Turner died days later from the assault. He ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Lloyd Turner’s death.
