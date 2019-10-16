FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning commute, cooler air moves in tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms continue this morning as the approaching cold front quickly works toward the Carolinas. Light to moderate rain is expected with this system with a few rumbles of thunder as well. As you are headed out the door, grab the umbrella or the rain jacket this morning. You will need it for the first half of the day.
Rain chances will slowly begin to taper off by the middle of the morning, becoming more scattered through lunchtime and into the early afternoon hours. While the chances will still be around for the early afternoon, it will not be widespread like this morning. This will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid-upper 70s today as the cloud cover slowly begins to break up in the afternoon. There will be some peeks of sunshine today after a cloudy and wet start.
Once the cold front pushes through, big changes will arrive to the weather pattern once again. Temperatures tonight will drop fast but will still not be the coldest this week. Expect lows tonight to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s thanks to the passage of the cold front and clearing skies.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to climb with readings only in the upper 60s for both days. Friday and Saturday morning will feature even cooler temperatures before the warmer weather slowly returns for the weekend forecast.
