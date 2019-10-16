FIRST ALERT: Crisp finish to the week, big changes to the weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will usher in crisp fall weather for the rest of the week before tropical moisture leads to the potential of heavy rain in parts of the weekend.
A cold front will push off shore this evening with clearing skies, gusty winds and much cooler temperatures moving in. North winds will remain gusty at times this evening - up to 25 mph as temperatures quickly fall. By Thursday morning, readings will drop into the upper 40s inland and into the lower 50s at the beach.
Thursday afternoon will be breezy, bright and brisk with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.
Even cooler weather settles in for Thursday night with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 along the Grand Strand.
Friday will see another round of sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND CHANGES
The weekend forecast is turning out more complicated as tropical moisture may stream into the region by Sunday with a potential of heavy rain.
An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. Whether or not the system develops, moisture will stream into the region starting on Sunday. The latest trends in the forecast models suggests rain moving into the region Sunday morning and turning potentially heavy at times through the afternoon. The potential exists for several inches of rain.
While tropical moisture will likely lead to rain, no strong winds or surge issues are expected, even if the system develops into a tropical storm.
The forecast right now indicates dry weather on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Much more humid weather will arrive Saturday night with rounds of rain and temperatures in the 70s on Sunday.
The forecast for Sunday is not set in stone as the heaviest rain may shift off shore or remain to our west over the western Carolinas. Keep a close eye on the Sunday forecast especially if you have any outdoor plans.
