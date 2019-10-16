Crews respond to reported condo complex fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a condo complex in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated they were providing aid to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue for a commercial structure fire call on South Ocean Boulevard.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said a call came in around 10 a.m. indicating smoke was coming from two condos at the Chateau By The Sea and crews were sent to investigate.
No other details were immediately available. Stick with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
