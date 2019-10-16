Crews hope to complete Conway Main Street Bridge repairs by end of October

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been nearly five months since the Main Street Bridge in downtown Conway reopened, but construction on the project still isn’t complete.
The original completion date was slated for April, but after some delays, and despite the bridge reopening to traffic, work continues nearly a year later.
Emily Smith, the owner of Good Day Sunshine, which is just steps from the bridge said that since the bridge reopened in May, business has picked up and downtown is bustling again. But the construction continues.
“I have gotten stuck a couple of times in that line of traffic coming into town," said Smith.
South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said delays, including the discovery of more rust than expected back in February, not only pushed back the bridge’s reopening but the entire timeline of the project.
“A couple of times in the evenings I’ve come over the bridge and it’s one lane,” said Smith.
SCDOT officials said work continues on some finishing touches, including epoxy crack injections, paint and final pavement markings which could take another couple of weeks. The setback, though, is not a shock to some.
“I’m not surprised. That’s got to take a while... when you’re tearing into something as old as that there’s no telling what you’re going to find. They can’t foresee everything, they can just speculate," said Matt Varnadore, owner of Waccamaw Outfitters.
Despite lingering construction, many are thankful roads are now open.
“Business has been good. When I was driving into town today I was like, ‘Oh look it’s busy downtown today.’ You know whenever you see the parallel parking full that’s always good on the way downtown. But it’s been good, it’s been nice," said Smith.
SCDOT officials said the new anticipated completion date for the project is the end of October.
