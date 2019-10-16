Council approves $3.6M FEMA grant for Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council gave the green light during Tuesday night’s meeting, authorizing Horry County Fire Rescue to use a multi-million dollar FEMA grant.
Horry County was awarded $3.6 million in funds through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.
Horry County Fire Rescue hopes to use the funds to help hire 30 firefighters.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner told officials during a recent public safety meeting the need is great for more firefighters. He said that the volume of calls in the county has exploded, with crews responding to nearly 50,000 calls just in 2019.
The county would provide a $2,249,124 local cash match using money from the fire fund and an additional $660,177 for things like turn out gear, projected pay increases, uniforms and physicals for the new staff members, according to our news partner My Horry News.
