City of Myrtle Beach responds to ‘swingers club’ zoning request

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders want to clear up some information about a recent proposal that would bring the first swingers club to the city.
Many Myrtle Beach residents have been outspoken on social media about the controversial request that was discussed during a planning commission meeting on Tuesday.
The swingers club would be a members-only nightclub and currently, there aren’t place like it allowed in city limits.
The city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement that local government is obligated to hear any and all requests that are made.
“However, any requests under consideration should not be viewed as an endorsement by the city. Simply hearing a request does not make it a city-supported goal,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement.
The city of Myrtle Beach explained that the planning commission is made up of volunteers who serve on the board, not city personnel. The city said the planning commission heard the request on Tuesday and now the next step is for there to be a public hearing regarding the request at the next planning commission meeting.
Once the planning commission votes, the swingers club zoning request will go before the city council for consideration.
“The process is a good one, and means fair and equal treatment for all who wish to make any zoning code changes of any kind,” the city of Myrtle Beach stated.
The planning commission said the city of Myrtle Beach doesn’t regulate who comes into a business but what’s going on inside and before the next meeting the owners will have to redefine the definition of the club before the public hearing which will be held on November 5.
