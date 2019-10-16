CCU, Myrtle Beach making plans for downtown charter school

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Downtown Myrtle Beach could see a new K-8 charter school if a “still evolving” partnership between Coastal Carolina University and the City of Myrtle Beach comes to fruition.
Last week, Coastal's board approved a motion to establish a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city to develop the K-8 lab school in the downtown Myrtle Beach area.
CCU officials said the intent of the school is to “serve as an incubator for new ideas” and be a teacher training vehicle for pre-service teachers. It would also establish a higher education anchor in downtown Myrtle Beach that city officials hope will be an economic boost to the struggling area.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the plans are still being ironed out so she could provide few details about the project, including how much it would cost or where it would be built. She said the idea emerged when city officials developed their plan for the downtown area. When the council looked at other cities of similar sizes in the region, they found one of the keys to successful revitalization was a partnership with a local university.
“We want all the components that make it thrive,” Bethune said. “We’ve always done a lot to offer great things for our visitors, but we’re also a community where residents live and where businesses invest their dollars. Partnering with CCU was a natural fit."
