100+ birds dead, seriously hurt after striking NASCAR Hall of Fame building

Grand total for tonight 310 birds. Roughly a third were doa, 10 had to be euthanized, 100 are severely injured with broken wings, legs or other fractures, the other third appears stunned and will hopefully be released in a few days. We desperately need help feeding them and will be posting for volunteers tomorrow. They all have to be hand fed. I'm not sure how we will manage but where there is a will there is a way. Tonight we just need some sleep.