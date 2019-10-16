Aspiring Eagle Scout adds life-saving rings to several Pawleys Island beach accesses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A walk around the Statue of Liberty gave an aspiring Eagle Scout the idea to help reduce drownings in Pawleys Island.
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Zach Evans raised money to add life-saving rings at several beach access points in Pawleys Island.
“We heard that there was a lot of drownings happening on Pawleys Island because all the tourists, they might not know how to swim. They could get caught in the rip currents so we decided that would be a good project,” Zach said.
His mom said he got the idea for the life rings when he saw them last year while walking along Liberty Island in New York City.
He raised the money for the life rings by putting together a car wash and a GoFundMe page.
The life rings can be accessed by pulling down a lever on the bottom of the kit and can be resealed in order to protect it from the elements.
