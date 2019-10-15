What the annexation of seven acres of land in Myrtle Beach means for the community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the city of Myrtle Beach took a final vote on an ordinance to annex nearly seven acres of land. This decision has some worried about where they’ll live, but city officials hope this decision will only help the community move forward.
The plot of undeveloped land is situated between Nance Street, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway. It’s owned by Burroughs and Chapin and is one of Myrtle Beach’s long-standing donut holes, which are pockets of unincorporated Horry County land within the city of Myrtle Beach. Since the property was outside the jurisdiction, officials were unable to go in and enforce any city rules.
“As with all of the donut holes, they’re surrounded by the city. But they aren’t part of the city, so our police department doesn’t have any jurisdiction, our code enforcement doesn’t have any jurisdiction. We may provide fire service to it but we’re not the primary fire responder. It’s just not an efficient or effective way to govern a community by having an enclave inside the city that’s not part of the city,” said Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson.
Kruea says this ordinance gives city officials the right to go onto the property if there's ever an emergency instead of waiting on the county to respond, making it more efficient to govern the area.
Officials say the space has been increasingly used for "urban camping,” which essentially means some people without a home chose to live there, resulting in litter being spread around. With this annexation, city officials now have the right to ask people to leave this area.
“Living in the woods is not an option, there are problems associated with that, you’re trespassing on somebody else’s property. There’s no sanitary sewer systems, so you have to worry about that contributing to the bar quality issues that may exist," said Kruea.
Some of the homeless population previously living on the property are concerned they're left without a place to go or any options. Kathy Jenkins with New Directions says although there’s currently a waiting list at their shelters, their doors are always open and willing to go over other resources available in the community to help get people back on their feet.
“We are trying to help people who are homeless every single day and we shelter 185 people every single day, and that’s men, women, veterans, families with children. Everyday we’re trying to help people get back on their feet,” said Jenkins.
The 7.62-acre property is zoned for commercial use. City officials point out because it’s located at a busy corner at the intersection of two major streets, it holds some development potential in the future.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.