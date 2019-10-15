What the annexation of seven acres of land in Myrtle Beach means for the community

“As with all of the donut holes, they’re surrounded by the city. But they aren’t part of the city, so our police department doesn’t have any jurisdiction, our code enforcement doesn’t have any jurisdiction. We may provide fire service to it but we’re not the primary fire responder. It’s just not an efficient or effective way to govern a community by having an enclave inside the city that’s not part of the city,” said Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson.