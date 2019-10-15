Trial scheduled for Murrells Inlet woman accused of killing one in drunk driving crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet woman accused of driving drunk and killing one person now has a court date.
Susan Nevitt is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and child endangerment, among other charges.
Authorities said Nevitt crossed the center line on U.S. 501 around 1 a.m. the day after Christmas of 2015 and hit a Toyota SUV head-on.
A police report shows Jessie Jameson was in the front passenger seat of the Toyota and died at the hospital shortly after.
Police said a 10-year-old child was also in the car with Nevitt when they crashed.
Nevitt’s case is set to go to trial the week of Nov. 4.
