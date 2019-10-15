Suspect being sought in deadly Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting in Chesterfield County Monday night and authorities are searching for the suspect.
The shooting, believed to have stemmed from an argument, happened on Smithville Church Road in Cheraw around 10 p.m. Deputies say they were called to the area and found 18-year-old Sedrick Covington in the driver’s side of the vehicle dead with a gunshot wound.
Sheriff J.D. Dixon says they’re searching for 22-year-old Shyheen Lorenzo Igram in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.
