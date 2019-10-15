Solicitor drops charges against man arrested in connection to Lake City club shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has dropped charges against a man who was arrested in a Lake City club shooting last month, according to the man’s attorney.
Rose Mary Parham said the three attempted murder charges against her client, Zahir Bouie, were dropped after they provided evidence that he wasn’t even at the club that night.
Parham said video evidence showed Bouie celebrating his birthday in Florence with his girlfriend and not in Lake City during the time of the shooting at Mary’s Club, which took place around 11 p.m. September 20. Three people were hurt in the shooting. All were treated and released from the hospital.
“Lake City police rushed to judgment and arrested the wrong person,” Parham said.
She said she presented the videos to the Lake City Police Department which were then turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division. The solicitor’s office then confirmed her client’ alibi and dismissed the charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.