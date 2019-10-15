Sheriff’s office: Man fired several shots at Robeson County deputy

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after he was accused of shooting at a Robeson County deputy.
Deputies were called to a home around 1 a.m. Monday along Raemon Road in Rowland for a disturbance. They said as the deputy approached the home, several shots were fired in his direction.
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Lacoski Locklear after a brief standoff.
Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
He is at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.
