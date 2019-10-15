Rollover wreck in Longs sends one to hospital with ‘very serious’ injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after becoming trapped in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday night in Longs.
Crews were dispatched to the wreck near 1250 Highway 9 at around 11:12 p.m., according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue. For a time, the beach-bound lanes were closed as firefighters worked the scene.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with “very serious” injuries.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the wreck.
