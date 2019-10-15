Report: Thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants stolen from Horry County field

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are trying to find out who is stealing hemp from a property in the Conway area.
Officers responded to a field on Saturday off Highway 65 to a grand larceny report involving $10,000 or more of items stolen.
The report lists James Caroll as the victim. Caroll is a permitted hemp farmer, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. He told officers that for the past few weeks, people have been trespassing on his property and taking hemp plants out of the field.
Caroll provided officers with multiple videos and pictures of the armed suspects. He said a cellphone and handheld cutters were found in one of the fields. Those items were taken into evidence by police.
Hemp and its uses have been growing in popularity around the country. It is legal and can be used to make a variety of items including clothing, lotions and oils. It contains very low levels of THC, so it doesn’t get people high.
