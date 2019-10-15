Police investigating after Longs home hit by gunfire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say a home in Longs was hit by gunfire late last week.
At around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers responded to a home on Pine Needle Drive after receiving a call that someone was shooting into a residence, according to a police report.
A man said he left the home at around 6:30 a.m. and returned later that evening to find four bullet holes in the front of the residence, the report states.
According to police, the man said there were two exit holes in the back of the home.
The man’s wife said she received a call around lunch from someone who said people were in the roadway shooting in front of their home, the report states.
No suspect information was included in the report.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
