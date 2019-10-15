Myrtle Beach SkyWheel goes purple to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be adorned in purple the next few days for a very special reason.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the color purple signifies Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed in October.
The SkyWheel will remain purple through Oct. 18.
A report released by the Violence Policy Center in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month ranks South Carolina fifth in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
S.C. received this rank due to a rate of 2.01 women being murdered per 100,000 men, according to the study. The state has been in the top 10 of this list for the last two decades.
