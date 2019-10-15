Man critically injured in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are asking for information surrounding a shooting that left a man critically injured.
Deputies were called to the shooting around 5:14 p.m. Monday along Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont.
They said they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
