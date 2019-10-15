First-ever swingers club could be coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission considered Tuesday an application to bring the first swingers club to the Grand Strand.
This would be a co-owned swingers club, and applicant Amber Armour will be the co-owner with the owner of a similar club in North Carolina.
The two said they want to bring this to Myrtle Beach because of the number of members visiting from the area.
According to the North Carolina owner, around 5,000 of their members are from Myrtle Beach. On average, 20 couples visit the place in Fayetteville on the weekends.
While the two don't have a building in mind, the swingers club is hoping to be zoned in the wholesale manufacture district.
Business owner Jeff Whittington, who's been in the district for decades, said he doesn't believe the club is a good idea. "I don't like it. For several different reasons, I don't think it will be an asset for this street for one thing because all these businesses are totally different from that," Whittington said.
The owners, who want to remain anonymous, discussed why they want to bring a club to the city.
“There’s already a lot of private parties and hotel parties that’s in the area and we want to take that away from the public sector and put that in a more private, secure location so it isn’t readily available to anybody, especially just kids,” the owner said.
The planning commission’s recommendation would have to go before the full city council for consideration.
