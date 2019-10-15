FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 15 near Africa and watching the Gulf of Mexico

A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, and the Bay of Campeche. This disturbance and another tropical system over the eastern Pacific Ocean are expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Mexico and Central America during the next couple of days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. By late Wednesday, the disturbance is forecast to move over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward. Some gradual development is possible after the disturbance moves over water and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form later this week over the western Gulf of Mexico. The chance of development is 40% over the next 5 days.