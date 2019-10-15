FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 15 near Africa and watching the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 15 has formed near the coast of Africa and another area in the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of development.
Tropical Depression Fifteen
The center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 22.9 West or near the west coast of Africa. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move across the island of Sal this evening and over or near the northern Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Wednesday morning. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast tonight and early Wednesday.
Weakening is expected to begin by Wednesday afternoon, and the system is forecast to become a remnant low by Wednesday night or Thursday.
Watching the Gulf of Mexico
A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, and the Bay of Campeche. This disturbance and another tropical system over the eastern Pacific Ocean are expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Mexico and Central America during the next couple of days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. By late Wednesday, the disturbance is forecast to move over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward. Some gradual development is possible after the disturbance moves over water and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form later this week over the western Gulf of Mexico. The chance of development is 40% over the next 5 days.
While none of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time, it’s important to stay updated with the tropics. We are still in hurricane season and it’s not uncommon to see storms still form as we head into the end of October and the beginning of November. You can stay updated with us on the tropics right here and on the First Alert Weather App.
