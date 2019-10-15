FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase this afternoon, much needed rain arrives this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cool and dry start to Tuesday here in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. As we head throughout the day today, we will begin to see clouds increase by the afternoon hours ahead of our next rain chance.
Highs today will reach the mid 70s along the beaches and the upper 70s in the Pee Dee. As we head into the evening hours, the fast-moving system will deliver another round of showers and storms late tonight and into Wednesday morning. As you go to bed this evening, you can expect to hear multiple rounds of heavy rain, some thunder and even lightning overnight and into Wednesday.
The first half of Wednesday will be a cloudy and soggy one. Expect a wet morning commute for the kids headed to school and for you headed to work. The rain will quickly taper off by Wednesday morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. Once again, rainfall totals will range from half an inch to an inch depending on where the heavier rain sets up.
Following the rain, northeast winds will return for the rest of the work week as a strong cold front drops through the Carolinas. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 60s. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s for most areas. Here comes another taste of crisp fall air.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.