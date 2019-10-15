FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase this afternoon, much needed rain arrives this evening

October 15, 2019 at 3:54 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 3:54 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cool and dry start to Tuesday here in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. As we head throughout the day today, we will begin to see clouds increase by the afternoon hours ahead of our next rain chance.

The rain chances are on the rise for the end of the day and into Wednesday. This will be a good soaking rain with some rumbles of thunder as well.
Highs today will reach the mid 70s along the beaches and the upper 70s in the Pee Dee. As we head into the evening hours, the fast-moving system will deliver another round of showers and storms late tonight and into Wednesday morning. As you go to bed this evening, you can expect to hear multiple rounds of heavy rain, some thunder and even lightning overnight and into Wednesday.

The first half of Wednesday will feature cloud cover and rain chances. The second half will be decreasing cloud cover and some sunshine.
The first half of Wednesday will be a cloudy and soggy one. Expect a wet morning commute for the kids headed to school and for you headed to work. The rain will quickly taper off by Wednesday morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. Once again, rainfall totals will range from half an inch to an inch depending on where the heavier rain sets up.

Highs will stick in the 60s throughout Thursday and Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s.
Following the rain, northeast winds will return for the rest of the work week as a strong cold front drops through the Carolinas. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 60s. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s for most areas. Here comes another taste of crisp fall air.

Most locations will drop into the 40s for the mornings to end the work week. The beaches will be the only spot where some lower 50s will try to stick around.
