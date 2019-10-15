FIRST ALERT: Another round of rain moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system will deliver a round of much needed rain to the region tonight through Wednesday morning.
Skies will continue to turn overcast through the rest of the late afternoon and early evening with just a sprikle or two possible in a few areas.
Periods of light to moderate rain will start to move into the area after sunset and through the night. By daybreak on Wednesday, some heavier downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Wet roads, falling rain and standing water will make for a messy morning commute. Wednesday morning’s temperatures will start off in the middle to upper 60s.
Rainfall totals will reach one half to one inch across most of the region with the highest amounts most likely near the coast.
Showers will gradually taper off through the mid and late morning hours of Wednesday, although an isolated shower will remain possible through the afternoon. After midday, a few peaks of sunshine will break through the clouds. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s by the mid afternoon.
A strong cold front will bring abrupt clearing and cooling starting Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop all the way into the upper 40s inland and lower 50s near the beaches. The cooler weather will continue Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon with daytime readings in the upper 60s.
Thursday night and Friday night will be crisp and fall-like with readings in the upper 40s for most of the region.
Gradually warmer weather will return for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.