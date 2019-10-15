FINAL FORE: Possum Trot Golf Course set to close Oct. 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another golf course along the Grand Strand will be closing.
After more than 50 years, the Possum Trot Golf Course said it will be shutting down on October 31.
The golf course’s general manager, George Gore, told WMBF News earlier this year that the property owner had decided to not renew the lease on the course. Gore said that golfers are aging out and the younger generation isn’t picking up the sport.
There were plans for a proposed housing development on the golf course. The plans were to build 700 single-family homes, along with an assisted living center and an apartment complex.
But many people in the area were concerned about bringing such a big development to the already crowded area.
Ultimately, the application for the proposed development was withdrawn due to those concerns.
It’s not clear what will happen to the property once the golf course closes.
