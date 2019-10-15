Conway’s movie theater expected to reopen this week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The smell of buttered popcorn and the sound of film reels rolling will be back inside Conway’s movie theater.
B&B Theatres Conway 12 announced on their Facebook page that tickets are on sale now for moviegoers. Their website shows the earliest date available is Thursday.
The movie theater located on Rivertown Boulevard closed in January amid the bankruptcy of its parent company, Frank Theaters, according to our news partner My Horry News.
B&B Theatres acquired the over 2,000-seat theater and is the company’s first in South Carolina.
There is also a major remodel planned for the movie theater starting in Fall of 2020.
