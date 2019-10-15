CCU annual safety report shows increase in sex offenses on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University released its annual Clery Report, which provides information on crimes that occurred on campus.
The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on and near campuses.
The 2019 report includes statistics from January 2016 to December 2018.
The report tracks several types of crimes including murder, robbery and sexual assaults.
According to the report, forcible sex offenses on campus have increased. It shows there were 21 reported cases in 2018, compared to 13 the year before.
There was also a spike in dating violence on campus. The university defines dating violence as “violence by a person who has been in a romantic or intimate relationship with the victim which will be gauged by its length, type and frequency of interaction.
The report shows there were nine cases of dating violence in 2018. There were seven cases in 2017.
The university does have protective measures in place for victims of sexual offenses on campus which include moving the accuser or accused to accommodate the victim’s safety and security, providing counseling services and helping the accuser obtain a protection order or no-contact order.
“CCU is exceptionally diligent in reporting crime and enforcing the law on CCU’s campus, the campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College (which is contiguous to CCU), and in housing communities adjacent to campus,” the university stated on its website. “This diligence demonstrates the University’s commitment to maintaining the safest possible atmosphere for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”
There was a decrease in robbery reports on campus. The Clery Report shows there were zero robbery cases on campus in 2018 compared to two in 2017.
The report also shows a drop in aggravated assault cases. There were three reported cases in 2018, compared to five in 2017.
