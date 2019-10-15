Bond denied for man accused of firing on five Florence police officers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied Tuesday for the man who allegedly open fire on five Florence police officers Monday night while they were trying to serve a warrant.
Fredrick Whitley faces three counts of attempted murder and first-degree burglary. He is also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a pistol with an obliterated serial number, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, simple possession of marijuana and discharging a weapon.
A judge scheduled Whitley’s next court date for Dec. 17.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Brunson Street.
Officers were trying to serve a search warrant for Whitley, who allegedly ran away and fired at the five officers, three of whom returned fire.
No injuries were reported and Whitley was eventually taken into custody.
