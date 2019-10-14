Woman serving jail time in sexual assault case involving children wants new trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman serving a 15-year prison sentence in connection to the sexual assault of two children is seeking a new trial.
Lindsay Honeycutt, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in 2018. A judge handed down her sentence back in June.
According to court documents, Honeycutt filed a post-conviction relief application on Oct. 10.
Honeycutt says her lawyer “railroaded” her during trial and failed to call witnesses on her behalf, which caused her to plead guilty, the documents state.
According to the documents, Honeycutt says she was promised mental health court and no jail time for testimony on her co-defendants.
Ambrose Heavener and Panteleimon Spirakis were sentenced to 15 and 20 years respectively for their roles in the sexual assaults.
