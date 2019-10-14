South Carolina’s head coach named ‘Coach of the Week’ after victory over UGA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBF) – After pulling off the biggest upset of the college football season so far, the University of South Carolina’s head football coach, Will Muschamp, has another victory to be excited about.
Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced on Monday that Muschamp has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
The award honors a football coach who led his team to a huge victory, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks went into the game in Athens against No. 3 Georgia as 21-point underdogs. But they pulled off a major upset by beating Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.
“Coach Muschamp and his team pulled off what was arguably the biggest upset of the year to date,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “It’s quite an accomplishment to go on the road into a hostile environment against a top-three team and win, especially after losing your starting quarterback. Coach Dodd would have admired his team’s perseverance to overcome so much adversity and secure a program-defining victory.”
Off the field, Muschamp has also transformed the academic success of the football program, by increasing the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
Muschamp and the Gamecocks are also very involved in the community. Many of the student-athletes take part in the Sandstorm Buddy Program which allows student-athletes to interact with pediatric patients at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.
