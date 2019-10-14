One dies following crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Lumberton.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, the collision happened around 10 p.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near Exit 19.
Police said the tractor-trailer struck another vehicle and ran off the roadway and down an embankment.
The driver, 74-year-old Earl Johnson, of Wade, N.C., died from his injuries at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or have information about it is asked to call the LPD at (910) 671-3845.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.