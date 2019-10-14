New tool gives Myrtle Beach firefighters eyes in the sky during fires

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The sky’s the limit when it comes to protecting the city.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has added technology to help in emergency situations. While firefighters have their boots on the ground, they’ll now have a set of eyes in the sky.
“In February, we had a huge restaurant fire where without the drone we wouldn’t have seen a big A/C unit that was about to fall through the roof, and had we put people in there it could’ve fallen on them and hurt them,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The drones provide a 360-degree aerial view of the scene, capturing high-definition video as a situation unfolds. The umanned aerial vehicles are also equipped with an infrared camera allowing them to pick up heat signatures from a fire or a person’s body.
“They have a lot of different capabilities such as infrared and other cameras. They also have a flashlight attachment you can put on there as well as a speaker attachment that we can use for a multitude of different things for different types of emergencies we face,” said Evans.
The department purchased four of these new drones at a price tag of roughly $3,000 each, through a donation from the Myrtle Beach Rotary Club. The high-flying technology gives firefighters a different vantage point during an emergency, without having to send first responders into a dangerous situation.
“We want to continue to use that technology to help ourselves and keep ourselves safe because it is a very dangerous profession. And if we can use these tools to do that, you know, our motto is ‘Everybody goes home,’ and this is just another way we can make that happen," said Evans.
Currently, the fire department has about 20 people who are being trained in operating the drones with plans to have a drone at every fire scene in the future.
