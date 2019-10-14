Myrtle Beach officers on paid administrative leave following deadly shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The two Myrtle Beach officers involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend have been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to officials.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the department is following standard procedure regarding a situation where lethal force was used. The officers’ names have not been released at this time.
The shooting happened near 65th Avenue North and Wedgewood Street early Saturday morning.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Matthew Graham of Loris died as a result of the shooting. The officers were not injured.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is conducting an independent investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.