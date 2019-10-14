Man charged in Florence County human trafficking case due in court Monday

Jason Pope (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | October 14, 2019 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:26 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man at the center of a Florence County human trafficking case is due in court Monday afternoon.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and kidnapping.

Pope, 42, has remained in jail since his arrest on Aug. 29.

Arrest warrants indicate between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County. Investigators allege Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Pope’s attorney is expected to ask a judge for bond during Monday’s hearing.

