Man charged in Florence County human trafficking case due in court Monday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man at the center of a Florence County human trafficking case is due in court Monday afternoon.
Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and kidnapping.
Pope, 42, has remained in jail since his arrest on Aug. 29.
Pope’s attorney is expected to ask a judge for bond during Monday’s hearing.
