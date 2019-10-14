Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at MYR, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested last week after police say a loaded firearm was found in his carry-on bag at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Lyman Gerard Dease, 24, is charged with carrying a firearm in public buildings or adjacent areas.
On Oct. 10, officers responded to the TSA checkpoint line for a duress alarm, according to an Horry County police report.
A TSA supervisor told police a gun was found in Dease’s carry-on bag during the screening process, the report states.
Police say Dease claimed the bag and it was searched in a private screening area. Inside the bag, police found a Taurus pistol with a loaded magazine, the report states.
According to the report, $9,344 and other miscellaneous items were found in Dease’s bag. Police say those items were released to the 24-year-old’s property.
Dease was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he was released on Oct. 11 on $500 bond, online records show.
Police say Dease was issued a court date for Dec. 9.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.