HURRICANE HAZEL: A legendary storm for the Grand Strand

The strongest winds from the storm ripped through the coastline between Myrtle Beach and Cape Fear, North Carolina with wind speed estimates of 130 to 150 miles per hour at Holden Beach, Oak Island, Calabash, Little River Inlet and Wrightsville Beach. The Myrtle Beach Air Force Base had a wind gust of 126 mph. Areas as far inland as Fayetteville, North Carolina recorded gusts as high as 110 miles per hour. Hazel’s highest measured gusts topped 98 mph in Wilmington, 110 mph in Fayetteville and 90 mph in Raleigh. Across inland North Carolina, Goldsboro, and Kinston all recorded wind speeds of 120 mph. Hazel’s forward speed neared 55 mph by landfall and allowed the storm to retain its intensity farther inland than most storms. The hurricane drove north through Raleigh, Richmond, Va., and Washington, D.C. within a four-hour period, and made it all the way to southeastern Canada within 12 hours of landfall.