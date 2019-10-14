How authorities are tracking registered sex offenders in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tracking registered sex offenders. It’s something the Horry County Sheriff’s Office works diligently on to keep you and your family safe.
Because of their efforts, HCSO was selected out of 3,000 other agencies to receive an award for excellence in managing its online sex offender registry called OffenderWatch.
Right now, there are more than 570 registered sex offenders living in Horry County, making it the fifth largest population of registered sex offenders in the state of South Carolina. In Myrtle Beach, there’s currently 320 registered sex offenders, more than any other municipality in Horry County.
HCSO says when a person is registered as a sex offender, they’re required to register their home and work address on a quarterly basis. Then, deputies conduct address verifications to make sure all registered sex offenders are in fact living at the address provided and are employed at the listed places of work.
In the last four years, the number of sex offenders in the county has steadily grown. Sgt. Keely Hucks with HCSO says a large amount of the county’s sex offenders have committed crimes against children. With this in mind, the agency also investigates tips coming in from the public and works hand-in-hand with local, state and federal agencies to keep a close eye on sex offenders in the area.
“We suggest that parents use our website as a tool and a resource, and keep in mind, you should always watch your children. Make sure you’re aware who they’re around and what they’re doing," said Hucks.
With Halloween around the corner, this is the time when HCSO notices an increase of people looking out for offenders in the area. That’s why authorities want to remind everyone there’s ways to educate yourself to help protect you and your family.
Through the online tool provided on the HCSO website, the sex offender registry website allows you to search specific addresses or any area important to you. From there, it will pull up every individual who has been convicted of a sexual offense within proximity of the address you enter. The sheriff’s office says the main goal is to educate yourself, especially if you are new to the area.
“Always be vigilant. Make sure you’re aware where your kids are at, don’t let them leave out of your sight. Check our website regularly," said Hucks.
You can also sign up for email alerts where you can enter your address. From there, you can receive alerts if any sex offenders move into your area. In addition, there’s also safety tips available on the website for parents.
